UN chief presses Sudanese army to reverse coup

The UN secretary general has urged Sudan’s generals to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup.

Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests, tweeting: “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements.”

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Mr Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators to be held accountable.

A protest in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

At least three people were shot dead when security forces opened fire on protesters in Omdurman, a city close to the capital of Khartoum.

A doctors’ union said more than 110 people were injured by live rounds, tear gas and beatings in Omdurman and elsewhere in the country.

The overall number of people killed since Monday’s coup has risen to 12, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee and activists, and more than 280 others have been injured over the past week.

The coup came after weeks of growing tension between the military and civilians, and the generals had repeatedly called for dissolving the transitional government.

General Abdel-Fattah Buhran, who led the coup, has claimed the takeover was necessary to prevent a civil war, citing what he said were growing divisions among political groups.

Pro-democracy groups want the deposed transitional government to be reinstated (Marwan Ali/AP)

However, the takeover came less than a month before he was to have handed some power to a civilian.

He also claimed the transition to democracy would continue, saying he would install a new technocratic government soon with the aim of holding elections in July 2023.

But the pro-democracy movement fears the military has no intention of easing its grip, and will appoint politicians it can control.

The UN mission for Sudan is working to facilitate dialogue between the military and civilian leaders.

A military official said a UN-supported national committee began separate meetings last week with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Gen Burhan to find common ground.