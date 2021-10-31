Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keen to share praise around after clean sheet

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 9:33 am
Aaron Ramsdale made some fine saves against Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale praised his 10 outfield team-mates for contributing to the clean sheet which helped Arsenal see off Leicester on Saturday.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe’s early goals set the Gunners on their way to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium but it was the performance of goalkeeper Ramsdale which secured three points.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised as Arsenal spent an initial £24million on the former Sheffield United player but he has impressed since replacing Bernd Leno.

His distribution and ability to start attacks has drawn praise and he also showed his shot-stopping skills against the Foxes, but was quick to share the approval with his team-mates.

A string of second-half stops kept Leicester at bay but it was a stunning save before the interval that caught the eye.

James Maddison’s free-kick looked set for the top corner only for Ramsdale to dive at full stretch and tip the ball onto the post, showing enough wherewithal to scramble back to his feet and keep out Jonny Evans on the rebound.

“It’s just all about reactions,” added Ramsdale.

“I was more worried that he was going to reverse it into my corner but as it was a close free-kick, he sort of had to get it up and over the wall and that gave me a chance.

Aaron Ramsdale gives his shirt to a young fan
Aaron Ramsdale gave his shirt to a young fan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He couldn’t really whip it like he normally does. From then on, it’s about explosion. If you get there, you get there and if not, you don’t. I’ll watch it back. It’s just one of those that can go either way.”

Leicester went into the game having won their last four matches across all competitions, having overcome a stuttering start to the campaign.

It was a slow start to the game against Arsenal which ultimately cost the Foxes on Saturday and Harvey Barnes admitted the hosts got what they deserved.

“We went into the game with so much confidence,” he told lcfc.com.

“So to start the game like we did, it’s not like us. We spoke before and said we needed a quick start, and got the opposite of that and gave ourselves a big task and, in the end, they were the better team.

“Aaron Ramsdale made some great saves, so credit to him for that, but for us, we know we’ve got to be better.

“It’s an opportunity missed, and we want to go into every game to pick up three points, so we’ll be disappointed with that.

“The goals we conceded, we need to look at them. They’re disappointing ones. As a whole, on the day, it was a tough task for us and we gave ourselves too much to do.”

