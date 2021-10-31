Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ruben Dias looking for Manchester City reaction ahead of next week’s derby

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 3:03 pm
Ruben Dias played in City’s loss to Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Dias is determined to “bounce back” from Manchester City’s shock loss to Crystal Palace as next weekend’s derby clash with Manchester United comes into focus.

Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League match in charge was ruined by the Eagles on Saturday, when Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score a league goal at the Etihad Stadium this season.

That early strike was compounded by Aymeric Laporte’s red card for hauling down the Palace forward late in the first half, before Gabriel Jesus saw an equaliser ruled out and Conor Gallagher completed a shock 2-0 victory.

“It is always a tough game in the Premier League,” City centre-back Dias said.

“Our reaction is that we have another game in three days and we are already thinking about it,” Dias added.

“Today we obviously lost three points that were very important to us, but it is what it is, it is football.

“We are definitely not happy, but we are looking forward already. You bounce back as always. Keep looking forward, keep doing what you do, keep improving and that is our mentality and that is the only way to do it.”

While City look for a response, Palace want to build on their victory against Wolves before the international break.

Saturday was the Eagles’ second league win of the season and comfortably the best performance since Patrick Vieira took charge in the summer, with Zaha shining as he led the hosts a merry dance in the first half.

“It was just about getting in their faces and not letting them play,” he said.

“We know how good they are, but today was about us not letting them play, and showing them what we can do. That’s what we did.

“I feel like we’re a threat going forwards, but the difference you see now is that we keep the ball from the back. We keep the ball around the pitch and we make our chances.

“We’re now exploiting the talent we have up front and all around the pitch.”

