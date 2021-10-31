Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
G20: Joe Biden takes dig at Russia, China and Saudi Arabia over climate change

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 8:46 pm
President Joe Biden has hit out at Russia, China and Saudi Arabia for their lack of cooperation on controlling climate change (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control.

On climate change, he’s got 900 billion US dollars (£657 billion) planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote next week.

On supply chains, he has plans to make the ports run better.

For workers, he’s building an economy with pay raises. On diplomacy, world leaders trust him.

But he also acknowledged what he cannot yet fix: bringing Russia and China to the table with the broader international community to deal with the existential threat of climate change.

In a news conference Sunday, the U. president spelled out his belief that all politics is personal and that what progress was achieved came from direct interactions with other leaders.

“They know me. I know them,” Biden said of his fellow G20 leaders. “We get things done together.”

“We’ve made significant progress and more has to be done,” Biden added.

“But it’s going to require us to continue to focus on what Russia’s not doing, what China’s not doing, what Saudi Arabia’s not doing.”

The G20 ended Sunday with Biden unveiling several new steps the US is taking to strengthen and streamline supply chains to address the bottlenecks hampering the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is viewing the issue through a global lens, offering new funding and processes to help ports in Mexico, Central America and Asia as one of his proposals.

President Joe Biden raised concerns about global supply chains at the G20 summit (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He noted that few people had ever tracked the flow of goods at ports until it became clear this year that the infrastructure for moving goods around the world is badly broken and in need of repair.

“Supply chains are something that most of our citizens never think twice about until something goes wrong,” Biden said.

“It isn’t a problem any one of our nations can solve through unilateral actions. Coordination is the key reason for this meeting.”

Despite devoting a combined 15 trillion US dollars (£11 trillion) to combat the fallout from Covid-19, many of the world’s largest economies are slogging through mass shortages as ships are waiting to dock, the prices of shipping containers climb, not enough trucks exist to haul goods from ports and virus outbreaks halt factory production.

Supply chain issues have emerged as a point of economic and political pain for Biden, as the delays have contributed to inflation and potentially put a dampener on holiday shopping. Republican lawmakers have cited the threat of inflation and supply chain challenges in attacking Biden’s economic leadership.

The president signed an executive order to streamline access to critical minerals and materials.

The Defence Department would be empowered to release raw materials from the National Defence Stockpile, allowing for a faster response to shortfalls in the U.S. industrial base.

Separately, the State Department will also provide funding to assist Mexico and Central America in relieving supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks. This follows a recent trade summit where new funding was announced to simplify customs and clearance procedures.

Mr Biden also announced that the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, will host a summit next year on building stronger supply chains that can withstand setbacks from a pandemic or the extreme weather caused by climate change.

Separately on Sunday, Mr Biden held individual talks with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. He also appeared with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to discuss an agreement resolving a trade dispute between the US and EU.

