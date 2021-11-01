Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 8:39 am
Armed Tigray forces accompany captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members as they are paraded through the streets (AP)
Armed Tigray forces accompany captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members as they are paraded through the streets (AP)

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s war, as rival Tigray forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major road heading towards the capital.

A move on the capital, Addis Ababa, would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country’s northern region.

The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question on Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.

Air strike rubble
Rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele (AP)

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed said federal troops are fighting on four fronts against the Tigray forces and that “we should know that our enemy’s main strength is our weakness and unpreparedness”.

The Tigray forces have told The Associated Press they are poised to physically link up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, after they struck an alliance earlier this year.

The Tigray forces now claim to control the key cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, though the federal government disputes this claim.

Captured Ethiopian soldiers
Captured Ethiopian government soldiers (AP)

The fighting could reach the Oromo region that neighbours the country’s capital.

Ethnic Oromo once hailed Mr Abiy as the country’s first Oromo prime minister, but discontent has since emerged with the jailing of outspoken ethnic leaders.

Also on Sunday, the government of the Amhara region, where fighting has been focused since Tigray forces retook much of their own region in June, ordered almost all government institutions to stop their regular activities and join the war effort.

An air strike in Mekele
The scene of an air strike in Mekele last month (AP)

It also banned most activities in cities and towns after 8pm.

The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade on their region of around six million people.

Tigray leaders had long dominated the national government before Ahmed took office in 2018.

