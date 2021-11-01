Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolsonaro cheered and jeered in Italian town honouring Brazilian president

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 1:58 pm
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.

Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of around 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out”, “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators”.

People show placards in Italian reading “At the side of the Brazilian people. Bolsonaro out” in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy
In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.

Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Mr Bolsonaro citizenship and condemned vandals who spray-painted “Foro Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town’s city hall last week.

In a Facebook post, Ms Buoso said the city council’s decision to grant Mr Bolsonaro the honour was not a vote on his politics but a recognition of all the Italians who had emigrated to Brazil.

But she said she was assuming the costs of the visit given the debate it had generated.

Supporters of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy
Mr Bolsonaro was in Italy to participate in the G20 summit of the world’s biggest economies, which wrapped up on Sunday in Rome.

He has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his Amazon policies.

