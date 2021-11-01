Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Berlin police chief sorry for officers’ push-ups at Holocaust memorial

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 3:05 pm
A woman with a red umbrella visits the memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe in central Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
A woman with a red umbrella visits the memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe in central Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Berlin’s police chief has apologised for an incident in which officers were pictured practising push-ups on a part of the German capital’s memorial to the six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.

Pictures published by Berlin’s BZ tabloid showed uniformed policemen leaning on one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practise push-ups.

The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a mobile phone during a holiday weekend in May when they were deployed to the area because of demonstrations.

The memorial, a field of 2,700 grey concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and is not surrounded by any barriers.

The memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe, the so-called Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin, Germany
The memorial in central Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Visitors are supposed to refrain from activities such as running and jumping from one slab to another.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the service would examine the incident internally.

“The colleagues’ behaviour disrespects what this memorial stands for and also offends the memory of those who were murdered,” Ms Slowik said.

The GdP union, which represents police officers, also apologised and condemned the “tastelessness” of the officers’ actions, adding that there must be “consequences” for those involved.

“The Holocaust memorial is not an adventure playground,” it said.

