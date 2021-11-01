Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Agreement in place to double F1 sprint races to six next season – Ross Brawn

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 3:34 pm
The sprint race was introduced for the first time at Silverstone in July (Tim Goode/PA)
Formula One executive Ross Brawn said an agreement is in place to double the number of sprint races to six next season.

The shortened format – one third-distance of a normal race – was introduced for the first time at Silverstone in July, with this month’s Brazilian Grand Prix to provide the stage for the third and concluding sprint event of the campaign. The other took place at Monza in September.

Brawn, 66, admitted traditional fans have not been convinced by the shake-up to F1’s format, with qualifying bumped back to Friday and the result of the sprint race setting the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix – but he claimed the new concept was  popular among the sport’s younger generation.

Fans watch the sprint race at Silverstone
Fans enjoyed watching the first sprint race at Silverstone this summer (Tim Goode/PA)

He added that a greater number of points could be available in the future, with only the top-three drivers currently rewarded. 

“We have in principle agreed with the teams that we will look towards six sprint events next year,” said Brawn, with a record-breaking 23-round calendar scheduled for 2022. 

“Our view is that we should take some progressive steps for next year, but not radical steps, and that is because the new generation of car is coming along and we have to see the impact of that.

“So we are being conservative for 2022 but positive about the concept and we are very pleased that Formula One has been brave enough to take on trying an alternative concept at three races to see how it will work.

“We want the points rewarded to be significant enough so it is worth racing for, and they go lower down so drivers in lower positions still want to fight for it.

“We will be discussing that with the teams and the governing body, the FIA.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will renew their rivalry in Mexico City on Sunday. The British driver trails Verstappen by 12 points with only five rounds remaining.

