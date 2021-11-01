Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Elon Musk offers £4.4bn if UN shows how it will solve world hunger

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 5:08 pm
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has said he will sell six billion dollars (£4.4 billion) worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it can show how the money would solve world hunger.

His statement came after UN World Food Programme executive director David Beasley challenged Mr Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires in a CNN interview last week, calling on them to step up on “a one-time basis” to help end starvation.

In the interview, Mr Beasley said billionaires could give “six billion dollars to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them”.

“It’s not complicated,” he said.

That money would be approximately 2% of Mr Musk’s fortune, nearly 300 billion dollars (£220 billion), according to Forbes.

His wealth and the wealth of many American multi-billionaires has grown quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to increased stock and home equity, even more than before the virus struck.

The SpaceX founder posted on Twitter: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

In 2020, the agency received 8.4 billion dollars (£6.1 billion) in donations, which it says was 5.3 billion dollars (£3.9 billion) short of its requirements.

Its top donors include the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Mr Beasley responded to Mr Musk on Twitter, writing that six billion dollars will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises”.

He also offered to meet with Mr Musk to discuss the topic.

“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes,” Mr Musk said in a Twitter reply.

“Sunlight is a wonderful thing.”

It remained unclear whether a meeting will be set.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]