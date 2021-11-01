Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hailee Steinfeld discusses her starring role in Marvel’s Hawkeye

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 5:01 pm
Hailee Steinfeld (PA)
Hailee Steinfeld (PA)

Hailee Steinfeld has described her forthcoming turn as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye as her “dream role”.

The actress stars as the Marvel Comics character who takes up the Hawkeye mantle from Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Clint Barton, after training as a member of the Young Avengers.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the 24-year-old said she felt lucky to have a played a series of strong young women on screen.

The Los Angeles-born star said: “My dream next role, to be completely honest, is the next role I’m playing, which is Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

“To play anything in the Marvel universe is a dream, but Kate Bishop is a character that I love so much and I’m so excited to bring her to life.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play some pretty badass young women. I feel so lucky to play young women who have a point of view and have a voice (and are able to) speak up, and make themselves heard and make themselves known.

“That’s something I’m definitely inspired by. I feel very lucky to play these characters.”

The Graham Norton Show – London
Jeremy Renner (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Steinfeld, who was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in western True Grit, also shared her advice for budding actors.

She said: “Do not let anybody tell you that what you’re doing for you, (the things that) make you feel good and make you feel the most alive; don’t let them tell you (that) that’s not right for you.

“Only you can decide what is meant for you. Live your life unapologetically and be yourself regardless of who or what that looks like.

“Just be you and be true to yourself. And stop at nothing for your happiness.”

Disney+ series Hawkeye begins streaming on November 24.

