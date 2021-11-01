Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coca-Cola acquires remainder of sports drink brand BodyArmor for £4.1bn

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 5:07 pm
BodyArmor is Coca-Cola’s largest-ever brand acquisition (Tony Dejak/AP)
Coca-Cola is making a multibillion-dollar bet on the sports drink brand BodyArmor as part of a larger push to diversify its offerings.

Coke said it has paid 5.6 billion dollars (£4.1 billion) for the remaining 85% of BodyArmor – it originally bought a 15% stake in 2018.

The firm confirmed that BodyArmor is its largest-ever brand acquisition.

The deal is part of a multiyear effort at Coke to move beyond sugary soft drinks and into other categories such as juices, enhanced waters and sports drinks.

Coke bought the Fairlife milk brand in 2020 and Costa Coffee in 2019.

BodyArmor was founded a decade ago by Lance Collins, the founder of Fuze Beverage, and Mike Repole, who started the Smartwater and Vitaminwater brands.

Coke also bought Fuze and Mr Repole’s company – Energy Brands – in 2007.

Basketball star Kobe Bryant was an early investor in BodyArmor, becoming its third-largest shareholder and a member of its board in 2013.

In a statement, Mr Repole credited Bryant – who died in a 2020 helicopter crash – with the brand’s growth.

Coke announced the acquisition at 8.24am local time on Monday to honour Bryant, who wore the jersey numbers eight and 24 in his NBA career.

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bryant’s estate stands to gain 400 million dollars from the BodyArmor sale, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

Coke and BodyArmor would not confirm that amount.

With Coke’s 2018 investment, BodyArmor gained access to the company’s sprawling distribution network and sales skyrocketed.

BodyArmor had the third-highest market share in the US sports drink category in 2020, with 9.3%, according to Euromonitor.

PepsiCo’s Gatorade, the market leader, controlled 68%, while Coke’s Powerade brand was second with 14%.

Atlanta-based Coke said it will manage the BodyArmor brand as a separate business.

It will continue to be based in New York.

