Jon Dahl Tomasson wants Malmo to be ‘part of the party’ in Champions League

Malmo head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson wants his team to be “part of the party” as they seek to kick-start their Champions League campaign by springing an upset against holders Chelsea.

The 1979 European Cup finalists have suffered three successive Group H defeats, conceding 11 goals without scoring, including a 4-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge less than a fortnight ago.

A capacity crowd of around 22,500 is set to greet Thomas Tuchel’s Blues at Eleda Stadion on Tuesday evening.

🎙️ Presskonferens med Ahmedhodzic och JDT om: ▪️ Att möta Chelsea igen▪️ Status på Lewicki och Christiansen▪️ Publikens betydelse — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) November 1, 2021

Former Newcastle and Denmark forward Tomasson, who won the competition as an AC Milan player in 2003, has vowed his side will “give everything” to pull off a shock.

“We are playing against a very good side, probably one of the best but we go on the pitch to get a good result,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“We are involved in this party playing Champions League and we want to be part of the party.

“We want to see a team playing for our supporters with everything, with this great spirit they showed the other day in Sirius (a 3-2 league win).

“I think it’s the first time in more than two years we have a full stadium in a European night.

“Malmo is a Champions League city, Malmo is a Champions League club.

“Being involved in those games, I think we can be very proud for all of the players, all of the staff, the whole club, and our supporters that we are part of this successful journey and tomorrow is a game where we want to give everything to make an upset against a very good side and we go for that.

“We haven’t had a full stadium for almost two years in Europe.

“It’s a long time so I want to have a crazy stadium tomorrow with supporters and we will do everything to get a good result.”

Swedish champions Malmo top their domestic league, sitting a point ahead of second-placed Djurgardens in the Allsvenskan with four games to play.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku suffered injury against Malmo (Adam Davy/PA)

European action has proved a far tougher proposition, with a 3-0 home loss to Juventus and a 4-0 hammering at Zenit St Petersburg preceding their difficult evening in west London on October 20.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered first-half injuries in that game and Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic believes the absence of the two Blues strikers this time around gives his side greater hope of success.

“Of course Lukaku is a challenge, he is very big and strong; Werner is the more fast one,” said the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

“It’s easier to face Chelsea without those two. It will improve our chances a little bit.”

Malmo will have Sweden midfielder Oscar Lewicki back available but captain Anders Christiansen remains sidelined.