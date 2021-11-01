Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero to miss three months due to cardiological issue

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 8:47 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 9:27 pm
Sergio Aguero, centre, is undergoing tests after a cardiological evaluation (Joan Monfort/AP)
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be unavailable for at least the next three months after undergoing “a diagnostic and therapeutic process” for a cardiological issue.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City forward was taken to hospital on Saturday after leaving the field early in Barca’s 1-1 draw at home to Alaves in LaLiga.

Aguero was making his first start at the Nou Camp since his summer transfer but his evening lasted just 41 minutes.

The Argentinian reported chest discomfort and appeared to be suffering breathing problems, although he managed to walk from the field as he was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

A Barca statement on Monday read: “The first team player Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada.

“He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

Sergio Aguero left Manchester City in the summer after a record-breaking spell in England
Sergio Aguero left Manchester City in the summer after a record-breaking spell in England (Dave Thompson/PA)

“The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barca v Alaves game in which the Barca striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half-time by Philippe Coutinho.”

In response to the club’s statement, Aguero insisted he was “well and in good spirits to face the recovery process”.

He added: “I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today.”

Speaking ahead of Barca’s Champions League Group E match against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine on Tuesday, caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said Aguero remains “calm”.

Barjuan said: “I talked to him and he’s calm. He’s confined to his room but considering the situation he’s calm.”

Aguero’s former team Manchester City, for whom he scored a record-breaking 260 goals, sent a message of support and wished him well, as did former team-mate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling tweeted on Sunday: “Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon.”

