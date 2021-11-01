Granada move clear of LaLiga drop zone with victory at Levante

Granada moved clear of the LaLiga bottom three after a fine win at struggling Levante.

With both sides languishing towards the foot of the table it was the visitors who eased to victory, winning 3-0 at the Ciutat de Valencia.

German Sanchez got the ball rolling when he broke the deadlock with just seven minutes played.

Luis Suarez doubled the lead before the break before Antonio Puertas sealed just a second league win of the campaign for Granada.

The win saw Robert Moreno’s side move up to 14th in the table, leapfrogging Celta Vigo after they drew 0-0 at Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Bologna eased to victory at home to Serie A bottom side Cagliari.

Lorenzo De Silvestri put the hosts ahead four minutes into the second half with Marko Arnautovic wrapping up a 2-0 with a stoppage time strike after Martin Caceres had been sent off for the visitors.