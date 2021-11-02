Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele shares tracklist for new album – including song titled I Drink Wine

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 1:31 am
Adele has shared the tracklist for her highly awaited new album – revealing a song titled I Drink Wine (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele has shared the tracklist for her highly awaited new album – revealing a song titled I Drink Wine.

The superstar’s fourth studio record, 30, will arrive on November 19. It is one of the most anticipated music releases in years.

The singer shared the 12-song tracklist online, revealing the album opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love Is A Game.

Adele has revealed the tracklist for her highly awaited new album 30 (Sony Music Entertainment/PA)

Adele previously said 30 is a reflection of a turbulent period of her life, which included divorcing ex-husband Simon Konecki.

I Drink Wine is the seventh track. Easy On Me, the album’s first single which smashed streaming records upon release last month, is the second song listed.

Others include My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God and Can I Get It.

The eighth song, All Night Parking, is listed as featuring the late jazz great Erroll Garner.

Woman Like Me, Hold On and To Be Loved are the remaining songs.

Three bonus tracks are included in a deluxe edition of the album with US retail giant Target.

They are Wild Wild West, Can’t Be Together and Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton).

Adele announced her split from charity boss Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year and they share custody of their nine-year-old son Angelo.

In a recent post on social media, she said the album recording process had made her feel “like I’ve finally found my feeling again”.

