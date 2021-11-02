Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of being sober

Pop singer Jessica Simpson celebrated four years of being sober by sharing an “unrecognisable” picture from the day she stopped drinking.

The US star, 41, who as well as her music career starred in films including The Dukes Of Hazzard and Employee Of The Month, said alcohol had left her “exhausted”.

She shared a makeup-free picture from the morning of November 1 2017 with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, the day she gave up alcohol.

This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore.￼ pic.twitter.com/LEBoj7AsTS — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) November 1, 2021

In a lengthy caption, Simpson wrote: “I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad.

“I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Simpson has three children with former NFL player Eric Johnson.

Her relationship with Nick Lachey was the subject of MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica.

The show began in 2003, a year after Simpson and Lachey married, and ended in 2005, the year they filed for divorce.