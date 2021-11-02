Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Kansas City Chiefs continue to struggle as they sneak win over New York Giants

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 6:27 am
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass as New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) defends (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass as New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) defends (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs were unconvincing but secured a win after taking the lead in the final minutes to defeat the New York Giants and improve to 0.5 on the season.

The visitors slowed down the Chiefs’ offence by using up to seven defensive backs on certain plays, with home quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggling to complete downfield throughout as he mixed one touchdown with an interception.

Tyreek Hill was a rare bright spot for Kansas City as the wide receiver caught 12 of 18 throws for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs running back Derrick Gore recorded his first professional score halfway through the second quarter on a three-yard run to the corner before kicker Graham Gano made a 23-yard field goal to have the Giants chasing their hosts 14-10 at the break.

The second half was scoreless until New York tight end Evan Engram hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of the fourth quarter to put the Giants ahead for the first time.

Minutes later Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made sure of his 36-yard attempt to tie the score at 17-17 before he nailed a 34-yarder to put the Chiefs ahead for good, and leave them with four wins and four losses, with one minute and seven seconds left on the clock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal