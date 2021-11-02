Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Pfizer tops forecasts as total Covid vaccine sales soar

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 2:21 pm
Pfizer earned a total of £5.97 billion in the third quarter (Mark Lennihan/AP)
US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in America.

Soaring international sales of the vaccine helped push total Comirnaty revenue close to 13 billion US dollars (£9.5 billion) in the quarter, and the company said it now expected to book about 36 billion US dollars (£26 billion) in sales from the vaccine this year.

This is up from a second-quarter forecast for 33.5 billion US dollars (£24.5 billion) and more than twice what Pfizer expected at the start of the year, shortly after distribution of the doses began.

Pfizer shares profits from the vaccine and costs to make and distribute it with German development partner BioNTech.

In the US, third-quarter sales of the vaccine fell to 1.59 billion US dollars (£1.16 billion) from a little over 2 billion US dollars (£1.46 billion) the previous quarter.

Analysts expected this, as demand fell following the rush to get doses shortly after vaccine eligibility expanded in the spring. But demand appears to be picking up again and will be helped by booster shots and an expansion of the vaccine for use in children.

Late last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared child-size doses of Pfizer’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine — just a third of the amount given to teenagers and adults — for emergency use.

Up to 28 million more American children could become eligible for the vaccinations later this week.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the first cleared by the FDA for use in children.

The US government has already purchased 115 million paediatric doses of the jab, or enough to vaccinate every American child, Pfizer chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared
A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared (Nick Potts/PA)

Outside Comirnaty, Pfizer products include several cancer treatments, other vaccines and internal medicine drugs like Eliquis, for preventing blood clots and strokes.

Overall, Covid-19 vaccine sales to emerging markets appeared to be the main factor behind Pfizer’s better-than-expected performance in the quarter, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Dr Vamil Divan said.

He added that the rest of the business performed close to expectations.

Pfizer earned a total of 8.15 billion US dollars (£5.97 billion) in the third quarter, or more than five times what it earned in last year’s third quarter before its Covid-19 vaccine was approved by regulators.

Adjusted results in the latest quarter totalled 1.34 US dollars (98p) per share.

The company’s total revenue more than doubled to 24.09 billion US dollars (£17.64 billion).

A phial of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
A phial of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

Analysts expected, on average, third-quarter earnings of 1.08 US dollars (79p) per share from Pfizer on about 22.58 billion US dollars (£16.54 billion) in revenue, according to FactSet.

New York-based Pfizer now expects 2021 adjusted earnings of 4.13 US dollars (£3.02) to 4.18 US dollars (£3.06) per share on revenue ranging from 81 billion US dollars (£59 billion) to 82 billion US dollars (£60 billion).

For 2021, analysts forecast earnings of 4.04 US dollars (£2.95) per share on 78.77 billion US dollars (£57.70 billion) in revenue.

Shares of Pfizer climbed nearly 3% to 44.82 US dollars (£32.83) in early-morning trading before markets opened.

In August, the stock had topped a previous all-time high price of 47.40 US dollars (£34.72), a mark that stood for 22 years.

