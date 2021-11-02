Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three killed and 16 injured in blast near Kabul hospital, medics say

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 3:00 pm
A Taliban fighter checks documents following an explosion in Kabul (Ahmad Halabisaz/AP)
Six attackers set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital and tried to enter the facility but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, an official with the Taliban-run defence ministry said.

At least three people were killed and 16 people were wounded in the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital in Kabul’s 10th district, health officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, one of the most brazen yet in the capital since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August. Previous attacks were claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS) militants, an enemy of the Taliban.

A Taliban fighter sends people away following an explosion
Hibatullah Jamal, the Taliban official from the defence ministry, said two of the six attackers had been captured. He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

“There are casualties among both our personnel and civilians but immediately the toll is not clear,” he said.

He added that Taliban fighters were among those killed, but that most of the casualties were civilians. The Taliban had regained control of the hospital, he added.

Taliban fighters block roads following the incident
City residents had reported two explosions in the area, along with the sound of gunfire.

Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who had been wounded in the blast.

A further nine people who were injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital.

In recent weeks, IS has carried out a series of bombings and shootings. The group has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country.

