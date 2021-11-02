Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 3:07 pm
Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)
Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Kristen Stewart has revealed she is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The Twilight actress, who will soon be seen playing Diana, Princess of Wales in new film Spencer, said the screenwriter proposed after the couple discussed their plans to get married.

She confirmed the news on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, according to US magazine People, saying: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Discussing the proposal, Stewart, 31, added: “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one.

“You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfil what weird f****** gender role thing.

“We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute.”

The couple first confirmed their relationship in October 2019 when Meyer, best known as the screenwriter of Netflix film Moxie, posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.

She wrote: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Earlier this year she marked Stewart’s birthday, writing: “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal