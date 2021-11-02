Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola says Brugge clash is more important than Manchester derby

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 4:13 pm
Pep Guardiola sees the visit of Club Brugge as Manchester City’s top priority this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday is more important than their derby trip to Manchester United this weekend.

City, last season’s runners-up, can take a big step towards the last 16 of the European competition by claiming a second successive victory over the Belgian champions.

Guardiola’s men won 5-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium to overtake Brugge in Group A a fortnight ago and a repeat at the Etihad Stadium would put City in a strong position.

Guardiola takes his City side to Old Trafford on Saturday but is yet to switch focus to that game
Guardiola insists this game is his prime focus and he will not be prioritising Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated trip to Old Trafford.

“This is much more important than the United game,” the City manager said at his pre-match press conference. “This game gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

“In the Premier League there are many games, here just six and now there are just three left. It’s not much. They are decisive games. You have to take it seriously to make another good performance.

“I’m pretty sure their manager will adjust things to try to punish us. We will have to adjust many things to get better. It will be a completely different game.”

City suffered a surprise loss at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday
City go into the encounter after a couple of difficult results. Their four-year reign as Carabao Cup holders was ended by West Ham last week and the champions also suffered a surprise Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite those setbacks, Guardiola maintains that he is happy with how his side have been performing.

He said: “I think we have been playing at an incredible level in the last month, month-and-a-half. In terms of the way we are playing it is one of the best moments, maybe the best, since we’ve been here.

“Of course defeat was tough but it happens. Football is a game where you win and lose. I’m only concerned about the way we are going to play and we just continue to be positive, especially in this important competition.

“Tomorrow is the most important game we have to try to reach the last 16.”

Kyle Walker was on the scoresheet in City's 5-1 win over Club Brugge last month
Defender Kyle Walker believes City have dipped in recent games but is keen to ramp things up again ahead of the derby.

The England right-back, who scored in the rout in Belgium, said: “It’s important after the last couple of games we get back to winning ways.

“We know that the standard’s dropped a little bit in the last two games but the best thing about football is it’s always the next game you can put things right.

“It’s a massive week for us now with the Manchester derby coming up and we need to make sure that we’ve got the morale back up and the lads are singing off the same hymn sheet.”

Kevin De Bruyne has had a frustrating start to the season
City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne earned a rousing reception on his return to Belgium for the last Brugge game but, after injury problems in recent months, he has had a slow start to the season.

Guardiola, however, has no concerns over his form.

He said: “When you have long career like him, playing millions of games, you have highs and lows. In an entire career you cannot perform incredibly well all the time.

“For the players in the final third, the players who do the creative things, the incredibly talented players, to do it every three days for 90 minutes, there isn’t a human being who can. They don’t exist.”

