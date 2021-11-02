Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thierry Henry sees progress in fight against online abuse but wants more done

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 6:29 pm
Thierry Henry believes more needs to be done to combat online abuse (Chris Jackson/PA)
Thierry Henry believes there is a “movement coming” to stop online abuse, but has criticised what he claims is an unwillingness from social media platforms to eradicate it.

Wilfried Zaha became the latest player to receive racist hate on Instagram after Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Henry, who left social media in protest earlier this year, has teamed up with sportswear brand PUMA and online platform Game of Our Lives Foundation on a campaign focused on fighting for racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQI+ rights and sustainability.

The former Arsenal and France forward says things are heading in the right direction, pointing to the social media blackout that occurred in April, but questioned the social media platforms’ priorities.

“A lot of stuff is being raised, way more than in my time. It can be more,” he said at the launch of the campaign at Web Summit in Lisbon.

“The way the football world is moving, I am not complaining. The game is moving together, this is why we had the boycott that weekend.

“The FA was very responsive and the football world all came together. Was it enough? I don’t think it was strong enough but I can see a movement coming, people are talking about it, they are raising the problem, players are talking about it and asking for it to stop.

“I don’t think it’s bad, it could be better. But before we were not even talking about it. Now people want to change.

Wilfried Zaha received abuse after Crystal Palace's win at Manchester City
Wilfried Zaha received abuse after Crystal Palace’s win at Manchester City (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“For me, it is an unwillingness. When they (social media platforms) want to do something about something they do it.

“If you try to put a video that you don’t have the rights for you can’t do that. They have an algorithm and a way to stop it if they need to stop something that impacts their profits.

“When it doesn’t then you have to report it for each message, that’s if they do answer to it.

“Being kind, taking care of others, being a human doesn’t generate money, we know it. Wilfried Zaha is the latest one. At the end of the day they are going to have to come up with some answers.”

