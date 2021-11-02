Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 6:07 pm
Ethiopian police march during a parade earlier this year (Ben Curtis/AP)
Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threatened to move on the capital.

The United States said security had “deteriorated significantly”, and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving.

The emergency declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighbouring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.

The Tigray forces and their allies pose a “grave and imminent danger” to the country’s existence, the council’s declaration said.

The US has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Mr Abiy took office, against any attempt to “besiege” the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. These position them to move down a major highway towards the capital.

The state of emergency takes affect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, disrupt transport services and travel and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group. Local administrations in some areas could be disbanded and a military leadership could be installed.

Such actions would be implemented by law. Ethiopian politicians are expected to convene within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa security bureau told residents that anyone with a firearm should register it now, and it warned that searches of homes and businesses would be carried out to ensure the city’s peace.

Ethiopia’s prime minister this week again called upon all citizens to combat the approaching Tigray forces, adding that “we should closely follow those who work for the enemy and live amongst us”.

A new roundup of ethnic Tigrayans was seen in the capital on Monday.

The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade on their region of around six million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid denied.

This is “perhaps the most egregious humanitarian obstruction in the world”, a senior official with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a campaign of systematic, bureaucratic obstruction blocking assistance into areas occupied by (the Tigray forces)” affecting not just Tigray but areas in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions now held by the Tigray fighters, the official said.

The fighters moved into these regions after retaking much of Tigray in June, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents and widening the crisis.

“We certainly had difficulty getting the prime minister’s attention” to the problem and any calls to address it, the senior USAID official said after a recent visit to Ethiopia.

The Tigray forces say they are now linking up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which an alliance was struck earlier this year.

The fighting could reach the Oromo region that neighbours Addis Ababa. Ethnic Oromo once hailed Mr Abiy as the country’s first Oromo prime minister, but discontent has since emerged with the jailing of outspoken Oromo leaders.

