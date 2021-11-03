Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Two die as man falls seven floors and lands on Abba concert-goer below

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 4:47 pm
The man fell seven floors at the concert venue in Uppsala, near Stockholm (Christine Olsson/TT via AP)
Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture centre in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress venue on Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of Abba, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture centre on Tuesday night, but the event was cancelled, according to Swedish media.

The culture centre in the city of Uppsala hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored facade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal.

The venue’s website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

“We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families,” a message on the website said.

The organisers of an upcoming ABBA concert tweeted Wednesday that they were holding off on releasing a promotional trailer for the show until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old’s descent from the seventh floor.

