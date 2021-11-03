Manchester United set to be without injured Raphael Varane for a month By Press Association November 3, 2021, 7:05 pm Raphael Varane could be sidelined for a month (John Walton/PA) Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring injury. The France international only returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory over Tottenham after a lay-off following a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final. But the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Atalanta and United have confirmed the extent of the World Cup winner’s injury. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Manchester City on Saturday before another international break, after which they travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of the month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal We’re not ‘out of our rut’ yet, Luke Shaw warns Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo tops Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United once again with late leveller