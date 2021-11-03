Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vladimir Coufal determined to mark David Moyes’ landmark match with victory

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 7:15 pm
Vladimir Coufal wants a landmark win for David Moyes (Alex Pantling/PA)
Vladimir Coufal says West Ham are desperate for victory in Genk on Thursday as a “gift” for David Moyes.

Hammers boss Moyes celebrates his 1,000th match as a manager in their Europa League Group H clash in Belgium.

Czech right-back Coufal said: “A thousand games is a huge success for him and for sure we would like to win and give him a good performance from us, like a birthday gift. So we want to do everything for him and to win tomorrow.”

A fourth win from four matches could even see West Ham qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare.

Coufal added: “That’s very important also for us, because our schedule is like unbelievable now, especially next month, so we can have one game less if we win the group. So it’s a good bonus for us and we want to get this bonus.”

Moyes has been keen to play down his landmark occasion, but even he had to admit it will be a proud moment.

“Personally it is a big day. All managers would like to get 1,000 games but when you start you very rarely think that way,” he said.

“It is a big achievement so I am proud of the level of consistency and longevity in the game and I will be proud to get there.

“I had 999 against Aston Villa and thankfully I won that one. I have a team that are hungry and energetic and we want to keep the demands up because I want to win my 1,000th game – but I also want to win the one after that.

“You hope to win every game and you cannot pick and choose.”

Genk coach John Van Den Brom congratulated Moyes on his milestone.

He said: “It’s a great achievement, I have a lot of respect for the coach and also it’s great for me that I can play against him in his 1,000th match.”

Genk were beaten 3-0 by West Ham at the London Stadium a fortnight ago and lie bottom of the group, although they are level on points with Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Zagreb.

“West Ham are in very good form and good shape, not only their first team but the players in the squad who can play very good games. We saw that two weeks ago,” added Van Den Brom.

“West Ham, I think, for all the other teams in our pool, have gone. But everyone else has three points so we are still ready to do something in the next three games. It’s important we have a good result tomorrow and can go into the last two games with confidence.”

Moyes said the squad had “one or two knocks” ahead of the match, but Coufal confirmed he is fit and ready to start after a groin injury.

