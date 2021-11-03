Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Pep Guardiola focused on Manchester derby after Club Brugge victory

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 11:21 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 11:27 pm
Pep Guardiola’s side beat Club Brugge (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola's side beat Club Brugge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola immediately turned his attention to Saturday’s derby against Manchester United after his side brushed off Club Brugge for a second time.

Manchester City followed up their 5-1 win over the Belgian side a fortnight ago with a 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium to move to the top of Champions League Group A.

The result meant last season’s runners-up now need only a point to qualify for the last 16.

After their surprise loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Premier League champions now head to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime in good heart.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City eased to victory against Club Brugge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

City manager Guardiola said: “The people were taking the p*** for me saying today was more important than United – and it was.

“But now the most important game ever is Man United.”

Asked if he was concerned about the short turnaround prior to the game at 12.30pm on Saturday, Guardiola said: “No. If it was tomorrow we would play tomorrow.

“The schedule is the schedule, sometimes we play Tuesday, sometimes Friday. Sometimes it is 12.30 or sometimes 5.30. I am pretty sure at 12.30 on Saturday we will be at Old Trafford.”

Guardiola raised some eyebrows in a post-match TV interview by saying City do not get “any help”.

“When you are Manchester City you realise nobody helps you – no one,” he told BT Sport.

“Everything we have done, we have to do it. That is why I am so satisfied. When you are in big clubs, after that, I understand. Maybe. Here no. If we win, we do it. I know it perfectly (because) all the titles I won before I did at big clubs.”

Asked if that meant his City’s successes meant more, he said: “Absolutely. The pleasure is higher.”

The Spaniard was asked if he could clarify his comments in his press conference but got frustrated as he tried to get his point across.

He said: “Listen don’t misunderstand me. What I’m saying is what we’ve done we did it, we deserved it. We did it for ourselves. That is so good and that is why I’m very pleased.”

Asked what he felt he was not getting help with, he said: “We don’t have to be helped, absolutely not. We have to do it for ourselves.”

Guardiola reflected positively on the game, which City won with goals in the second half from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus after a John Stones own goal had cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener.

He said: “It was fully deserved. The second half was really good. They defended so deep and attacked the channels so it was not easy, but it was a good game and a good victory.

“It was important to take the six points against Brugge after our defeat in Paris. We need one more point to qualify, or three to be first, and we will try to do it.”

Riyad Mahrez scores a header for City
Riyad Mahrez scored a header for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brugge coach Philippe Clement accepted City deserved their victory but felt the scoreline did not reflect his side’s efforts.

Clement said: “I think we played better than in the home match. We have learned lessons.

“We created a lot of chances and, although we faced a lot of pressure, which we expected, we didn’t give away a lot of chances.

“We deserved our goal but the turning point was in the second half. We had that chance to make it 2-1 and we could have made them doubt more.

“At the end of the day 4-1 is an exaggerated scoreline. Manchester City deserved to win but I don’t think the difference (between the sides) was that great.”

