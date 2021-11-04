Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Reynolds on the ‘big challenge’ of filming Red Notice during pandemic

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 5:15 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 8:43 am
Ryan Reynolds described filming Netflix blockbuster Red Notice during the pandemic as a ‘big challenge’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ryan Reynolds described filming Netflix blockbuster Red Notice during the pandemic as a 'big challenge' (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ryan Reynolds described filming Netflix blockbuster Red Notice during the pandemic as a “big challenge”.

The Hollywood actor is joined by fellow stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot in the big-budget action comedy.

It features Reynolds, 45, as an art thief while Johnson plays an FBI profiler out to capture Gadot’s master criminal.

Red Notice was reportedly Netflix’s biggest ever investment in a film. The first half of the movie was completed before the pandemic but the second half was made during the health crisis.

Speaking at the Red Notice world premiere in downtown Los Angeles, Reynolds reserved special praise for the film’s crew.

“It was a big challenge,” he told the PA news agency. “It was more of a challenge for our crew, who were in Atlanta and often times they were a mile away from their families and they couldn’t see them.

“Everyone was sequestered, so no-one could go anywhere. No-one could even stop for gas. When you look back at that now you’re like, ‘that’s crazy’. But that’s what was happening just a year ago.

“So I’m really grateful we’re through the worst of it, I think, but it was really tough for the crew, more so than any of us. I’m not going to complain about my predicament, it was the crew – it was tough for them.”

Wonder Woman actress Gadot, 36, stars in Red Notice as Sarah Black, also known as The Bishop, a world renowned art thief evading capture from Johnson’s leading criminal profiler John Hartley.

Gadot said one of the biggest challenges of filming – aside from pandemic restrictions – was avoiding Reynolds’s jokes.

She told PA: “The hardest thing for me in this movie was not to break takes. It was so funny and wow, Ryan was waiting like a shark around the corner to break me and it was just hilarious.”

Red Notice, from director Rawson Marshall Thurber, begins streaming on Netflix from November 12.

