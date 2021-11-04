Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WHO Europe chief voices ‘grave concern’ about Covid rebound

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 11:27 am
A woman walks past an abandoned coronavirus test centre in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or is already experiencing it, the head of a World Health Organisation regional office said.

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of “grave concern”.

“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Dr Kluge told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Europe is back at the epicentre of the pandemic, where we were one year ago.”

Students wear face coverings while sitting close to each other during a lecture at the Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet in Muenster, Germany
Students wear face coverings during a lecture at a university in Muenster, Germany (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

He said the difference now is that health authorities know more about the virus and have better tools to combat it.

Relaxed prevention measures and low vaccination rates in some areas explain the latest surge, he said.

Dr Kluge said hospital admission rates due to Covid-19 in the 53-country region more than doubled over the last week.

If that trajectory continues, the region could see another 500,000 pandemic deaths by February, he said.

WHO Europe says the region tallied nearly 1.8 million new weekly cases, an increase of about 6% from the previous week, and 24,000 Covid-19 weekly deaths – a 12% gain.

Dr Kluge said the countries in the region were at “varying stages of vaccination rollout” and that regionwide an average of 47% of people were fully vaccinated.

Only eight countries had 70% of their populations fully vaccinated.

“We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of Covid-19 to preventing them from happening in the first place,” Dr Kluge said.

The WHO’s headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday reported that cases had risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where Covid-19 is still increasing.

The infection rate was by far the highest in Europe, which reported some 192 new cases per 100,000 people.

Several countries in Central and Eastern Europe have seen daily case numbers shoot up in recent weeks.

