Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Netflix reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:57 pm
Chadwick Boseman is honoured in The Harder They Fall (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman is honoured in The Harder They Fall (Ian West/PA)

The new Netflix western The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, features a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The film about black cowboys tells a fictional story based on real-life figures from American history.

It features a set piece on a steam train when the characters played by King and LaKeith Stanfield stage a hijacking and break Elba’s outlaw Rufus Buck out of custody.

A picture shared by Netflix on Twitter reveals the name of the train is CA Boseman.

The post said: “A nice little easter egg from The Harder They Fall: The train is named C. A. Boseman, in tribute to the brilliant and beloved Chadwick Boseman.”

Boseman died aged 43 in August 2020 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the lead role in Marvel’s ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and earned posthumous acclaim for his final role in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, is a producer on The Harder They Fall and he has said he wanted to “see us represented” in the western.

At the world premiere of the movie on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival last month, Carter said: “Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist.

“It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles.

“These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just see us represented and see that we have voices.”

The Harder They Fall is now streaming on Netflix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal