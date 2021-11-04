Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ryan Mason added to first-team coaching staff at Tottenham

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 4:17 pm
Ryan Mason is on Antonio Conte’s coaching staff, having been in interim charge last season (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Ryan Mason is on Antonio Conte’s coaching staff, having been in interim charge last season (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Ryan Mason has joined Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Tottenham.

Mason spent six weeks in interim charge last season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and won four of his seven Premier League games in charge, securing Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the campaign.

The former Spurs midfielder returned to his previous role as head of development at the club’s academy when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but now returns to the first-team environment as a coach.

It is another big step in the 30-year-old’s journey as a coach, which began following his premature retirement in 2018 following a serious head injury while playing at Hull.

Cristian Stellini is appointed as Conte’s assistant, having worked with him at Inter Milan, with Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone and Stefano Bruno also joining the backroom staff.

Conte’s brother Gianluca takes up a position as technical and analytics coach, having worked with him in every role, while Coratti, Ventrone and Bruno join as fitness coaches.

Conte has yet to appoint a goalkeeping coach.

The new boss and his Italian staff will be in the dugout for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem after being given work permits.

The 52-year-old has had to observe the first two training sessions since his appointment and was also unable to do a pre-match press conference on Wednesday as the paperwork had not gone through.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal