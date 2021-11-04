Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate ‘respects’ decision to hand England one-match stadium ban

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 5:22 pm
Gareth Southgate says England have to ‘get on with it’ after being handed a one-match stadium ban (PA)
Gareth Southgate is “totally respectful” of UEFA’s decision to hit England with a one-match stadium closure for the Euro 2020 final disorder at Wembley.

July’s clash between England and Italy was marred by chaotic and ugly scenes before, during and after the showpiece, with a number of ticketless supporters forcing their way in.

Last month it was announced that the Three Lions would have to play their next home UEFA competition match behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder in July.

A further one-game ban is suspended for a period of two years, while the Football Association has been fined 100,000 euros (around £84,500).

Speaking for the first time since UEFA meted out its punishment, England boss Southgate said: “I’m aware of lots of people who were at the game who have explained to me what was happening outside and inside.

“We understand the decision and we’re totally respectful of the decision.

“It’s for us, as a team, of course a blow that we have to play with no fans in the stadium for a game because that’s the advantage of being at home, that’s why home advantage is so important.

“But we’ve got to get on with that. That’s the decision that has been made and we’re totally respectful of it.”

England’s next UEFA competition match will be in the Nations League next June.

