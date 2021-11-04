Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Modern Pentathlon chiefs confirm horse riding to be removed from the sport

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 5:31 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 6:36 pm
Olympic champion Joe Choong is concerned over changes to his sport (David Davies/PA)
Modern Pentathlon chiefs have confirmed that horse riding will be removed from the sport after the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the search already underway for a suitable replacement.

In a letter to athletes, the sport’s world governing body said the decision, which was ratified this week by its executive board, was designed to keep its Olympic place intact.

The sport – which blends riding with running, shooting, fencing and swimming – was conceived by the founder of the modern Games, Baron Pierre De Coubertain, as a means to identify the complete sportsman, and has been contested at every Olympics since 1912.

However, the riding element – in which athletes are paired with unfamiliar horses – came in for criticism at Tokyo 2020, after a German coach was sent home for punching a horse whose refusal eliminated leader Anika Schleu from the competition.

And with the sport facing a battle to sustain its place on the Olympic programme for Los Angeles in 2028, UIPM officials say they aim to identify a replacement which is “relevant to global youth” and which “fit[s] inside the new pentathlon stadium and urban settings.”

In its letter, the UIPM wrote: “We know that this information will be surprising and even shocking to you.

Pentathlon’s historically quirky blend of sports is no more (Simon Cooper/PA)

“It is not very long since we made a commitment to review and protect the riding discipline in the wake of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“But life within the Olympic movement changes fast. While our sport is confirmed for Paris 2024 with our exciting new format in place (including riding), Los Angeles 2028 is a different matter and we must be flexible and embrace change once again.

“We would be making a mistake if we were to take our place in the Olympic programme for granted past Paris 2024. It is not granted for us, it is not granted for anybody.

Kate French made it a British pentathlon double in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Our sport continues to lag behind in development and growth due to a number of circumstances – and one of them is, very importantly, the horses. We have to finally take a decision on that matter – it is necessary to save modern pentathlon in the future.”

Leading athletes have criticised the development with Britain’s Olympic champion Joe Choong intimating he could quit the sport which “wouldn’t be the same” without the riding element.

Sydney 2000 bronze medallist Kate Allenby accused the UIPM of launching a “clandestine” campaign to rid the sport of equestrian and told the PA news agency: “It is not modern pentathlon without riding.

“It is a feeling of shock and anger at the lack of a consultation process. The athletes feel utterly let down and betrayed by the sport’s administration.”

Meanwhile David Armstrong, the chairman of Pentathlon GB, also criticised the suddenness of the decision, saying: “This is a sad day for Modern Pentathlon.

“Many of our athletes came into the sport from an equestrian background and have a proud tradition as accomplished and keen riders.

“We are aware that this decision will come as a significant shock to them and we will be supporting them through this unsettling time.

“We are, of course, disappointed at the suddenness of this decision and the lack of consultation until now but we also understand that Modern Pentathlon’s place in the Olympic Games is very important and was under threat.”

