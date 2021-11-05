Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Rescue effort continues after deadly Indonesian floods

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 8:01 am
A man inspects the damage to a house following a flash flood in Bulukerto village, Batu, East Java, Indonesia (AP)
A man inspects the damage to a house following a flash flood in Bulukerto village, Batu, East Java, Indonesia (AP)

At least six people have been killed and three others are missing after flash floods from torrential rains struck Indonesia’s main island of Java.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province.

It said 15 people were swept away and six were later rescued.

Indonesia Floods
At least six people were killed in the floods (AP)

The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.

Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late on Thursday and five more bodies were found on Friday, officials said. Efforts are ongoing to find the three missing people.

Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris.

Flood damage
The damage in Bulukerto village, Batu (AP)

Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and houses and cars covered in thick mud.

Authorities are beginning to evacuate people in affected areas to government shelters, a spokesman said.

Severe flooding was also reported in other areas of the country but no casualties were reported.

A woman walks through floodwaters
Efforts are under way to find the three missing people (AP)

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

The latest major floods were in April, when Tropical Cyclone Seroja triggered landslides and flooding that killed at least 183 people on Indonesia’s side of the Island of Timor, which the country shares with East Timor.

Another 42 people were found dead on East Timor’s side of the island.

The cyclone damaged thousands of homes and thousands of people were displaced.

