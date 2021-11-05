Floods generate four decades’ worth of rubbish in German valley

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rubbish have been removed from a valley in western Germany since it was devastated by flooding in mid-July, equivalent to four decades’ worth of waste, authorities said.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighbouring Belgium.

Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

The narrow Ahr valley suffered the most destruction.

The local administration in Ahrweiler, near Bonn, said that more than 300,000 metric tons (330,000 tons) of bulky waste have been recovered from the area since the floods.

It said that is the same as 40 years’ worth of rubbish under normal circumstances.

“The true scale of the tragedy only becomes clear when you think that the many people who were affected were forced to throw out not garbage but their entire possessions,” local councillor Horst Gies said in a statement.

Things such as photo albums or paintings of children cannot be replaced, he added.

The German government quickly put in place a roughly 400 million euro (£343 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims.

In August, it agreed to provide 30 billion euros (£25 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild the affected regions.