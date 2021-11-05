Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations amid power outages

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:04 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 1:36 pm
A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia (AP)
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in the capital and submerging roads in some parts of the Balkan country.

Homes and businesses were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the south west of the country, forcing some schools to cancel classes.

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia
Most parts of Sarajevo were left without electric power due to the flooding of one of the main substations on the outskirts of the city.

The power transmission company, Elektroprijenos, said the heavy rain was hindering attempts to get the power rerouted.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburbs, along the banks of the rivers Bosnia and Tilava, as well as a residential care home for elderly people and a plant filling oxygen tanks for hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Men protect a house on a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia
“The situation is bad and we do not expect it to improve soon,” said Danis Memagic, a firefighter co-ordinating evacuations in the area.

Evacuations were also under way in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south-west of the capital.

Parts of residential areas are submerged in high water in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia
Rain started late on Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.

