Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoans Roberto Firmino’s ‘serious’ hamstring injury

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 3:55 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits losing Roberto Firmino to injury is a blow (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits losing Roberto Firmino to injury is a blow (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits losing Roberto Firmino for more than a month is a significant blow for his side.

The Brazil forward lasted just 33 minutes as a half-time substitute in the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid before he was forced off with a “serious” hamstring problem.

Even the impending international break cannot come to his rescue as Klopp believes the 30-year-old’s injury will require a longer recovery time.

Having chosen to rotate Firmino with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota – although not the in-form Mohamed Salah – this season the German has to consider whether to play an unchanged front line week in, week out or try to re-integrate the out-of-favour Divock Origi, who has struggled over the last two years.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow but we’ve known for two or three days it’s a serious injury,” said Klopp.

“We are talking about weeks, I don’t know exactly but more than four – which I would consider a serious injury. Then we have to see. It is Bobby and he is quick healer.

“It’s just before the international break (so) you think they will be ready again after the international break and you (would) take that but that is not directly (going to happen) at the moment. So not good.”

Klopp is, however, hopeful he will get at least a couple of his injured players back later this month.

Both midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) and defender Joe Gomez (calf) will miss Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“Curtis I am sure (will be back). It was a weird one in training where he got a finger scratching his eye,” added Klopp.

“He is on a good way back but is not allowed to train at the moment and he will be back after the international break. Joe soon after the international break.”

James Milner receives treatment
Midfielder James Milner is likely to return from a hamstring injury later this month (Martin Rickett/PA)

Midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita (both hamstring) are longer-term absentees who could also be back.

“For them I have hope for after the international break but I don’t know exactly,” said Klopp.

“That’s two weeks and a few days from now so that’s what I would really wish for – I cannot promise that but that’s what we are working on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal