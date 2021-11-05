Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp resists comparisons as Liverpool close on record unbeaten run

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 10:32 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he does not want his side to be compared to the club’s all-time greats of the 1980s (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool are on the verge of surpassing the record of the club’s great side of the 1980s but manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players do not want to be compared as they are creating their own history.

If they avoid defeat against West Ham on Sunday they will extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches, beating the club’s all-time league landmark set by Bob Paisley’s 1982 team.

But Klopp insists comparisons are fruitless and he prefers to concentrate on what this current group have achieved.

“It was for sure not easy in the (Bill) Shankly and Paisley times to win football games,” he said.

“There was a specific level for all footballers and all teams and one team had to overcome it and to do that as regularly as Bob’s teams did, that makes them all-time greats.

“But why should we compare that? We don’t see ourselves as in any kind of comparison with them. We try to do what is possible now – and I don’t know what is possible.

“If we see it is possible but difficult then the fun part starts really. Then we want to have it with all we have.

“That’s exactly how our journey so far has worked out. We had a look what can be achieved, where can we go, and if we saw we can go there, if we got there, then we wanted immediately to make the next step as well.”

Klopp felt their recent achievements – winning the Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons – was evidence enough of how good his squad was.

“I think this team has set a few records already, which nobody reached in the 100-odd years of the club’s history,” he added.

“We are not really focused on records but if it happens then it is obviously a good sign because we are winning football games, and that is what we are interested in.

“But we don’t go for a record at West Ham, we go for three points – which is already difficult enough.”

