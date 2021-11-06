Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New York Knicks rebound to score win over Milwaukee Bucks

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:03 am
New York Knicks’ Julius Randle goes up for a shot (Morry Gash/AP)
New York Knicks’ Julius Randle goes up for a shot (Morry Gash/AP)

The New York Knicks bounced back from a huge early deficit to prevail 113-98 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee started quickly and amassed a 38-17 lead late in the first quarter but the Knicks slowly pegged them back at the Fiserv Forum.

New York took back the lead late in the third through an RJ Barrett layup and pressed on from there, with Julius Randle top scoring with 32, followed by Derrick Rose’s 23 off the bench and Barrett’s 20.

The Brooklyn Nets won their fourth game on the bounce after an uneven start to the season with a 96-90 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate James Harden finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and as many assists for his second triple-double against the Pistons this season and 60th in his career.

Paul George scored 21 to help the Los Angeles Clippers to a 104-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Golden State Warriors improved to 7-1 with a 126-85 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sacramento Kings swept to a 140-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets with Richaun Holmes finishing with 23 points and 20 rebounds, the Indiana Pacers were downed 110-106 by the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to see off the Toronto Raptors 102-101.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards saw off the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87 and the Orlando Magic lost 102-89 to the San Antonio Spurs.

