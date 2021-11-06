Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two hyenas test positive for coronavirus at Denver Zoo

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:15 am
This undated photo provided by the Denver Zoo shows Kibo, one of two of the zoo’s hyenas that has tested positive for the coronavirus. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, that Kibo, 23 and Ngozi, 22, the zoo’s other hyena, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. (Denver Zoo via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Denver Zoo shows Kibo, one of two of the zoo’s hyenas that has tested positive for the coronavirus. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, that Kibo, 23 and Ngozi, 22, the zoo’s other hyena, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. (Denver Zoo via AP)

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary laboratory has announced.

Samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill, according to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL).

The hyena samples tested presumptively positive at a laboratory at Colorado State University, and the cases were confirmed by the national laboratory.

In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

The zoo statement said: “Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They are otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery.”

Zoo officials said the hyenas – 22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo – are experiencing mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and an occasional cough.

The other animals that tested positive in recent weeks have either fully recovered or are on the path to a full recovery.

The statement added: “We now know that many other species may be susceptible to Covid-19 based on multiple reports, and we continue to use the highest level of care and precaution when working with all of our 3,000 animals and 450 different species.”

Infections have been reported in multiple species worldwide, mostly in animals that had close contact with a person with Covid-19, according the the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the NVSL.

