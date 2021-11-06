Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Barcelona announce return of Xavi as new manager

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 7:49 am
Xavi is back at Barca (Nick Potts/PA)
Xavi is back at Barca (Nick Potts/PA)

Barcelona have appointed Xavi as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joins from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs had agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.

“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” the Catalan club said on its official website.

“Xavi Hernandez, a youth-team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club.”

The 41-year-old, who progressed through Barcelona’s La Masia academy, will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.

Xavi, a World Cup and double European Championship winner with Spain, is one of the most decorated players in Barcelona’s history.

He won 25 major trophies at the Nou Camp, including eight LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Xavi (centre) won 25 trophies in his 17 years as a Barcelona first-team player (Nick Potts/PA)

Xavi made 767 appearances for Barcelona, a club record until the mark was beaten by Lionel Messi.

He joined Al Sadd in 2015, initially as a player, and coached the team to seven different trophies.

Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman last month and are currently ninth in LaLiga having won only four of their 11 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal