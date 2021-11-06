Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kieran Culkin reveals he was asked to audition for another part in Succession

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 8:53 am
Kieran Culkin (Ian West/PA)
Kieran Culkin (Ian West/PA)

Succession star Kieran Culkin has revealed he was initially asked to audition for the part of cousin Greg in the hit show.

The actor, 39, plays Roman Roy, the son of media titan Logan Roy, in the series about the feuding family.

The role of Greg, the outsider cousin, is played by Nicholas Braun.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Culkin said: “They wanted me to read for cousin Greg, which I just didn’t feel right for.

“They asked me to read for Greg and I knew I was wrong, and normally in any other script, I would be like, ‘OK, I’m not right for the part. I’m going to close it, I’m not going to continue reading on.’

“But I just kind of liked the script, so I read on and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s this guy, whose first line is something I can’t say on your show.’”

He continued: “And I thought, ‘Well I kind of like this guy.

“I like the way he talks. I can do that.’

“I asked, ‘Can I audition for Roman?’

“And the response back was ‘We’re not auditioning for that part yet’.

“But I just sort of put myself on tape anyway and sent it in.

“I was like, ‘Here’s three scenes if you want to look at this.’”

Culkin went on to land the part, while Braun was cast as Greg, and Culkin said Braun was “fantastic” in his role.

Succession returned to HBO and Sky Atlantic for a third series last month after extended delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new episodes follow the aftermath of Roman’s brother Kendall’s explosive press conference, in which he made allegations about their father’s complicity in crimes and misconduct in the company’s cruise division.

