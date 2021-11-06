Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain something of a Jekyll and Hyde player – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 9:01 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) is happy to embrace both sides to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s (left) game (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) is happy to embrace both sides to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s (left) game (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.

The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.

Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.

Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones out and Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – after a six-week absence – only just returning.

“Massive. Massive. He played a really good game against Atletico (in midweek), very mature,” said the Reds boss when asked about the importance of the midfielder getting regular game time.

“He had his ‘Oxlade-Chamberlain’ moments – good with the ball and all that kind of stuff – but we need ‘Mr Oxlade-Chamberlain’ as well, the mature one, the calm one, the closing one.

“We had a proper talk before the game about what we expect and he fulfilled the role really well and I was happy with him.

“The problem is, when you haven’t played for a long time and you consider the situation, you think you have to convince people.

“Then it’s probably more the ‘speed ups’ and they are brilliant but there is not always the space for it.

“I was so happy for him he could mix it up because we need both. We have usually both but when he hasn’t played for a long time he tries to over-achieve in a game.

“But it was, in a positive way, a relaxed performance but really helpful to the team.

“That’s how you get rhythm and when you play like this, it will not be long before you play again.”

Liverpool head to West Ham on Sunday looking to set a new club record of 26 matches unbeaten.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain holds off Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier
Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed against Atletico Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

But they will face in-form opponents who are excelling in David Moyes’ second spell in charge.

“It’s good fun watching them. They became a high-intensity team and you can only do that when you are on the front foot,” he said.

“When you want to finish off the situation you need top strikers and that’s what they have. I like (Jarrod) Bowen a lot, he made his way up from Hull and didn’t take too long to get there. He made big steps.

“Michail Antonio has played five or six different positions since I was in England: he is a a proper, proper striker. (Said) Benrahma is a really exciting one.

“The only problem West Ham have, which we all have, is this league is so incredibly good and you have to be on your top (form) every single day.

“The better you get the more pressure you have to win games.

“We know we face an exceptionally well-organised, well-trained, well-equipped opponent on Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal