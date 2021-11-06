Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia crush West Indies to close in on semi-final spot

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 2:13 pm
Josh Hazlewood (left) and Glenn Maxwell (right) celebrate the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer during their eight-wicket win over the West Indies at the T20 World Cup (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Josh Hazlewood (left) and Glenn Maxwell (right) celebrate the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer during their eight-wicket win over the West Indies at the T20 World Cup (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Australia took a sizeable step towards the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a crushing eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Abu Dhabi.

Victory applied huge pressure on South Africa, who were left needing to beat England in their final Super 12s game, as well as overtake Australia’s superior run rate, to book a semi-final spot.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made half-centuries to spoil the West Indies swansong of Dwayne Bravo and, possibly, the final international appearance of Chris Gayle.

Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket
David Warner made a match-winning unbeaten 89 for Australia against the West Indies (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

West Indies recovered from 35 to three after being asked to bat to make 157 for seven, Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 44.

But Warner, who smashed nine fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 56-ball 89, and Marsh made light work of the reply as their 124 partnership saw Australia cross the finishing line with 22 balls to spare.

Marsh fell for 53 in the final knockings as he drove to Jason Holder at mid-on and gave Gayle a wicket and a moment to savour.

The West Indies had already been eliminated from the competition but the stakes remained high for the holders.

The 2016 champions needed to win to maintain their place inside the top eight ranked nations and secure automatic qualification for the next T20 World Cup.

Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket
Chris Gayle was possibly making his final appearance for the West Indies at the T20 World Cup (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Gayle and Evin Lewis got the West Indies off to a fast start as 19 runs came from Josh Hazlewood’s first over.

But the departure of Gayle, chopping on to Pat Cummins for 15, sparked a mini-collapse which saw Australia take three wickets in the space of seven balls.

Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer repaired the damage with a partnership of 35 before the former fell to a tumbling Steve Smith catch for Adam Zampa to become the leading Super 12s wicket-taker with 11.

Hazlewood returned to remove Hetmyer and send Bravo on his way for the final time to finish with impressive figures of 4-0-39-4.

At that stage the West Indies were 126 for six with just 15 balls of the innings left, but Pollard and two closing sixes from Andre Russell provided belated momentum.

