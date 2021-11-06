Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knife attack on German train severely injures three people

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 3:27 pm
There was a knife attack in the Ice train between Regensburg and Nuremberg (Vifogra/dpa/AP)
There was a knife attack in the Ice train between Regensburg and Nuremberg (Vifogra/dpa/AP)

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said on Saturday.

One man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, police said.

Police said several people were wounded but were unable to provide a specific number.

The train, one of Germany’s high-speed Ice trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

A spokesman for the Bavarian Red Cross, which has 110 responders on the scene, said the organisation processed three “severely injured” people.

In addition, 200 to 300 people were removed from the train and were being taken care of at a nearby location.

Local police told The Associated Press they received a call about the attack around 9am.

Germany train attack
An Ice train at the station in Seubersdorf (Vifogra/dpa/AP)

Interior minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear”.

He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality 294 miles south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger”.

“I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Mr Seehofer said.

A spokesman for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf was closed and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended.

Long-distance train service has since been rerouted via the nearby city of Ingolstadt.





