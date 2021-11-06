Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Dyche baffled by touchline clash questions after Burnley’s draw at Chelsea

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:19 pm
Sean Dyche’s side earned a point at Stamford Bridge (Tess Derry/PA)
Sean Dyche's side earned a point at Stamford Bridge (Tess Derry/PA)

Sean Dyche has dismissed suggestions of touchline clashes with Chelsea as “bizarre” after Burnley’s heated 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Clarets first-team coach Steve Stone was overheard telling Chelsea’s bench to “show some respect” amid a terse first-half exchange in west London.

Both sets of coaches appeared animated and frustrated, but after a cut-and-thrust encounter, both Dyche and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel moved to downplay any incidents.

Matej Vydra’s late equaliser denied leaders Chelsea a fifth-straight Premier League win after the hosts had gone ahead through Kai Havertz’s header.

And Burnley boss Dyche was left confused as to why the questions after the game were on off-field incidents.

“This is the most bizarre interview ever,” said Dyche.

“I didn’t see or say anything at all. I have no clue where these questions are coming from. I have no clue what a flash point is any more.

“I’m actually confused. I don’t remember hardly anything happening to be honest. I don’t remember any flash points that’s for sure.

Matej Vydra celebrates his goal
Matej Vydra celebrates his goal (Tess Derry/PA)

“That’s standard stuff, two groups of people trying to win a football game. I actually have no clue where this line of question’s coming from.

“It’s just two groups of staff trying to win a football match.

“I’m not hard at all! I’m just a normal bloke trying to win a football match, that’s it.”

Chelsea boss Tuchel lamented the Blues’ inability to cross the line in a “lucky” draw for the battling Clarets – an assessment that met no quarrel from Dyche.

“I can understand him being frustrated,” said Dyche.

“Any team that makes that many chances I can understand him being frustrated. If the shoe’s on the other foot I’d be thinking ‘how didn’t we win that’.”

Chelsea will still end the weekend top of the Premier League table, but Liverpool can cut the Blues’ lead to one point with a win at West Ham on Sunday.

An upbeat Tuchel batted off questions about any touchline truck with Dyche, before praising Chelsea’s overall performance levels.

Asked about any issues with Burnley’s bench, Tuchel said: “I don’t want to talk about it now. Maybe it was fun for you but I will not talk about it.

“I learned in my career as a coach not to comment on referees and other coaches. It will catch you out. So I will not comment.

Thomas Tuchel's side were held at home
Thomas Tuchel's side were held at home (Tess Derry/PA)

“Burnley were very lucky, but that’s football. Were we lucky in the first game of these seven matches to escape with a clean sheet at Brentford? Yes, we were.

“Of course they were lucky, and that’s why everybody loves the game, because it’s possible to win matches like this.

“I stick with my feeling from the sideline, I have proved from all data right now that we played a fantastic match with a great attitude and intensity.

“I’m very happy with where we are, and it can happen as it did today that somebody else steals a point and is lucky.”

