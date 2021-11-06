Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sergio Perez tops practice time sheets as Lewis Hamilton toils in Mexico City

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:27 pm
Sergio Perez delighted the home crowd by finishing fastest in final practice (Fernando Llano/AP)
A beleaguered Lewis Hamilton trailed Max Verstappen in final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix as Sergio Perez topped the time sheets.

Hamilton finished third at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, an eye-watering 0.651 seconds behind Perez, who delighted the exuberant crowd by putting his Red Bull at the top of the order.

The Mexican finished 0.193 sec clear of Verstappen, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

The venue for the 18th round of the campaign sits a breathless 2,285 metres above sea level, and the thin air is playing to the strengths of Verstappen’s Red Bull machinery.

While the Dutch driver finished behind Perez in the concluding practice session of the weekend, he will head into qualifying later on Saturday as the strong favourite to secure yet another pole position, and place further pressure on Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver, bidding to win a record-breaking eighth world crown, is already 12 points behind Verstappen in the championship race, and is facing the concerning prospect of seeing his rival pull further into the distance.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished third after final practice (Fernando Llano/AP)

When Hamilton’s Peter Bonnington informed him of the large gap to Perez, an almost disbelieving Hamilton replied: “Six-and-a-half tenths?”

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz finished fifth for Ferrari ahead of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Lando Norris, who will start at the back of the grid following an engine penalty, finished 10th.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race gets under way at 2pm local time (8pm UK).

