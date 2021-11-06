Stuart Hogg challenges Scotland to prove they belong against Australia

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg thinks victory against Australia would show they belong among Test rugby’s elite.

The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations and their recent record over the Wallabies is good, having won the past two encounters.

Australia arrive at Murrayfield on a five-match winning run, which includes beating France in a three-match Test series in the summer and a pair of victories over world champions South Africa.

Stuart Hogg missed both of Scotland’s previous wins against Australia (Jane Barlow/PA)

“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” said Hogg.

“It’s not every year you get the opportunity of playing these southern hemisphere teams. The last time I played against Australia was in 2016, so it doesn’t come around all the time.

“We like to challenge ourselves against the best teams. It’s going to be a hugely physical encounter for us.”

Hogg missed both previous victories against Australia. His involvement with the British and Irish Lions tour saw him unavailable for the famous win in Sydney, and he suffered an injury in the warm-up ahead of Scotland’s record 53-24 Murrayfield win that autumn.

“I’ve never beaten them, so I’m hugely excited for this opportunity,” said the 29-year-old. “I truly believe we’re more than capable of beating them. It’s something we’ve been planning for all week and we’re ready.

“We’ve played some really good rugby over the last couple of years and we’re growing in confidence at every opportunity we get. We need to continue and learn what it takes to be the best. It’s a hugely exciting time for us.”