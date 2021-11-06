Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix reveals when Stranger Things will return for fourth series

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 9:17 pm
Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix)

Stranger Things will return for a fourth series in the summer of 2022, Netflix has confirmed as the titles of the upcoming episodes were revealed.

A new teaser for the upcoming season shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schapp) living new lives in California, where Eleven appears to be struggling to fit in.

However, in a letter she writes to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), which serves as narration for the teaser, she does not let on she is struggling, saying: “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends.

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”

The teaser implies this might not be the case, as a montage of footage shows gunfire, explosions, a car chase and Winona Ryder’s Joyce looking in horror at a sinister doll.

Among the titles of the upcoming episodes are The Hellfire Club, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

The new footage and information on the episodes was released on Stranger Things Day, which is marked on November 6 because that is the date in 1983 that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana in the first episode of the first series.

