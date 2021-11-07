Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Early-season snow blankets Beijing and northern China

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 8:36 am
A delivery man passes a car covered in snow in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A delivery man passes a car covered in snow in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, leading to road closures and flight and train cancellations and delays.

Temperatures plunged to freezing and below as a cold front moved from west to east. A steady, blowing snow fell on Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and north-eastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day.

China Snow
A family play in the snow near the Forbidden City in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

The National Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China’s four-tier warning system. Accumulations of more than 11in (30cm) were forecast in some areas.

Beijing was hit hardest on Sunday morning. Several sections of road were closed, bus services were suspended on more than 160 routes and flights were reduced at the city’s two major airports, state media said.

High-speed trains to Tianjin and Shanghai were cancelled or delayed.

China Snow
A pavilion and trees in Beijing’s Jingshan Park are covered with snow (Andy Wong/AP)

The skies cleared in the Chinese capital in the afternoon as the storm moved further east.

The snow was a welcome sight at the skiing venues for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be held in February next year. Beijing typically has a dry climate, and most of the snow for the competitions is expected to be artificial.

The city also said that snow in neighbourhoods with Covid-19 cases would not be removed, state media reported. They did not say why, but China has adopted unusually strict measures under a zero-tolerance approach to curb the spread of the virus.

China Snow
Workers at a restaurant build a snowman in the shape of a pandemic first responder with a protective suit and a mask in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

In Inner Mongolia, flights were cancelled on Saturday at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of the Chinese region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also, some expressways were temporarily shut in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and further to the west in Shanxi province, Xinhua said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal